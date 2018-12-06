Home NATIONAL Members Of Congress React To U.S.-NK Summit
Members Of Congress React To U.S.-NK Summit
Members Of Congress React To U.S.-NK Summit

donald trump and kim jun
Members Of Congress React To U.S.-NK Summit

(Washington, DC) — By and large, members of Congress are being cautiously optimistic about the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana called Kim a “butcher of his own people.” He added that trying to reason with someone like that is like “trying to hand feed a shark.”

Still, Kennedy said it could be done, you’ve just got to do it carefully. The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is calling the Singapore summit a massive “propaganda coup” for North Korea. Congressman Adam Schiff says President Trump has provided Kim Jong Un with a great deal and little to show for it.

