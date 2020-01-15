Vela To Lead Congressional Delegation To Tour Migrant Camp In Matamoros

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela will be leading a congressional delegation that will visit the sprawling tent encampment in Matamoros where close to 3-thousand migrants are living while waiting to make their asylum claims. The 17-member delegation will cross the Gateway International Bridge Friday to get a first-hand look at the squalid conditions that exist at the site.

The makeshift camp holding migrant men, women, and children continues to grow under President Trump’s Remain In Mexico program, which forces migrants to wait in Mexico until their asylum hearings.

The visit will happen about a week after demonstrators from across the country began arriving to bring attention to the conditions at the migrant camp and to protest the immigration tent court in Brownsville which they call “a sham.”