Members Of Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Three members of a law enforcement motorcycle club were killed and nine others badly hurt in a highway collision near Kerrville Saturday.

The group was on Highway 16 when an apparent drunk driver crossed the center line and plowed into them.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department says the driver was arrested on numerous counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault. The motorcyclists were members of the Thin Blue Line Club and were riding to celebrate an anniversary of the club’s formation.