Memorial Dedicated To Texas Ranger Slain 30 Years Ago

Texas Ranger Stan Guffey.
(AP) — A memorial has been dedicated in the Texas Hill Country to a Texas Ranger on the 30th anniversary of his slaying.  The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers Association Foundation and the City of Horseshoe Bay, in ceremonies at the Horseshoe Bay Police Department, dedicated a memorial marker Saturday to honor Texas Ranger Stan Guffey.

Guffey was shot and killed in 1987 while rescuing a 2-year-old kidnapped child in Horseshoe Bay, about 50 miles northwest of Austin. Another Texas Ranger, John Aycock, killed the gunman.  Rangers Chief Randall Price says Guffey heroically and without hesitation put his life on the line to save a child.  Guffey, from Perryton, started as a highway patrolman in 1968 and was stationed at Brady at the time of his death.

