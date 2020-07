A memorial has been set up in front of the McAllen Police Department to honor the lives of fallen Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez. The City of McAllen published a tweet inviting anyone to drop off flowers or keepsakes to keep the officers’ memories alive.

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered U.S. and Texas state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the two officers killed in the line of duty. The flags will be flown at half-staff through the day of their final interment.