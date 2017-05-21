Home NATIONAL Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died
Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died
NATIONAL
0

Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died

0
0
1024×1024
now viewing

Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Gears Up For Address To Muslim World

635956234076970075-google-self-driving-cars-040716_1455200_ver1_0
now playing

Texas House Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

untitled
now playing

Texas House Revives Previously Stalled 'Lunch Shaming' Ban

da4df4e7-f1a8-4009-93ae-d01a9c52e9a6-large16x9_1280x960_60313P00NWJQA
now playing

Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

255779557255e69d06378b
now playing

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master's Thesis

image
now playing

Fans Thankful To See 'Greatest Show On Earth' One Final Time

31688990-31688990
now playing

Actor Tom Hanks Is On The Beat, Flagging Car For Police

BX501-514-2016-160431_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now playing

Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds

trump-GOP-575×323
now playing

Republicans Already Giving Trump's Budget A Cold Shoulder

tunisia-migrants-rescue-afp-650_650x400_51433987932
now playing

2,100 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean, Heading To Italy

(AP) – A memorial park is opening at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people.

A Sunday ceremony will officially open the memorial to The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick. Hundreds of people are expected.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing. More than 200 people were injured.

The service will feature music, as well as a reading of the names of each of the victims.

The park includes individual granite markers for each victim, as well as a timeline of important events before and after the fire.

Officials including Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN’-doh), former Gov. Don Carciei (kuh-CHEER’-ee) and members of the state’s congressional delegation plan to attend.

Related posts:

  1. 1 Firefighter Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt In San Antonio Fire
  2. New York Enclave With Nazi Roots Agrees To Change Policies
  3. Officials: Man Who Ran Over Pedestrians Was ‘Hearing Voices’
  4. Valley Sees Notable Drop In Unemployment In April
Related Posts
255779557255e69d06378b

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master’s Thesis

Danny Castillon 0
image

Fans Thankful To See ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ One Final Time

Danny Castillon 0
31688990-31688990

Actor Tom Hanks Is On The Beat, Flagging Car For Police

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video