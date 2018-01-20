Home NATIONAL Memorial Service Planned For Beloved Michigan Airport Dog
Memorial Service Planned For Beloved Michigan Airport Dog
NATIONAL
0

Memorial Service Planned For Beloved Michigan Airport Dog

0
0
end-of-watch-1161×720
now viewing

Memorial Service Planned For Beloved Michigan Airport Dog

doctorspecialistapp
now playing

The Latest: Appeals Court Stays Order In Foster System Case

main-qimg-02df11ec0c5652239094af55ebaff030-c
now playing

Attorney Says Texas Judge Defended Efforts To Sway Verdict

KJH
now playing

Mexico Seeks Extradition Of Former Chihuahua Governor

untitled
now playing

Women Will March Again With Aim To Become A Political Force

us-competitive-warfighting-edge-has-slipped-jim-mattis
now playing

US Competitive Warfighting Edge Has Slipped, Says Mattis

1516427875966
now playing

Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court

160414-leslie-van-houten-parole-816p_55e4eda0ee53734f8739e68b3f70c521_nbcnews-ux-2880-1000
now playing

Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole By Governor

93fa4e840b044906b5f5f9fbc2197b72
now playing

The Latest: VP Pence Greets Troops In Ireland

Budget_Battle_45726_jpg-62b88
now playing

The Latest: Trump Calls Shutdown A 'Present' From Democrats

Liliana Segre
now playing

Italian Who As Child Survived Auschwitz Given A Top Honor

(AP) – Friends and fans are bidding farewell to a speedy border collie that became an internet sensation for keeping a northern Michigan airport’s runways free of critters.

A memorial service for Piper is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at City Opera House in Traverse City. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3 after battling prostate cancer.

He became the official wildlife-control canine at Cherry Capital Airport in winter of 2015 – the nemesis of geese, ducks and even snowy owls.

Images of Piper on the job, wearing his airport vest, ear muffs and goggles, made their way onto online social forum Reddit. He quickly became a top hit. Curious fans even caused network problems on the airport’s website.

He was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago and treated with chemotherapy.

Related posts:

  1. Juvenile Suspect Ordered Transferred To Adult Court In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
  2. 3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen
  3. Killing Of Small-Town Online Exhibitionist Shocks Community
  4. California DA Says Couple’s Abuse Of 12 Kids Became Torture
Related Posts
untitled

Women Will March Again With Aim To Become A Political Force

Danny Castillon 0
us-competitive-warfighting-edge-has-slipped-jim-mattis

US Competitive Warfighting Edge Has Slipped, Says Mattis

Danny Castillon 0
1516427875966

Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video