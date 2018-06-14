Home WORLD Memorial Services Held For Grenfell Victims
(AP) – Singer Adele and grime musician Stormzy have joined emotional memorial services on the anniversary of London’s Grenfell Tower fire.  The stars joined local people near the base of the tower, where survivors, relatives and neighbors laid wreaths and a gospel choir sang “Lean on Me.”  Fire ravaged the 25-story building on June 14, 2017, killing 72 people.

During Thursday’s memorial activities, 73 white doves were released into the sky – one for each victim and one for any unknown victims.  A nationwide minute’s silence was led by Queen Elizabeth II, who paused during a visit to northwestern England with her new granddaughter-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The monarch wore green, which has been adopted as the color of the commemorative “green for Grenfell” campaign.  The silence was also observed by the England soccer team, training in Russia for the World Cup.

