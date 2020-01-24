Memorial Services Underway For Fallen Valley Soldier

Memorial services for fallen soldier Miguel Villalon are underway – opening a 2-day mourning period in the Valley for the Brownsville native who was killed in Afghanistan almost two weeks ago.

A flag-draped casket containing Villalon’s remains sits at the Brownsville Event Center this hour, and folks are filing past to pay their respects. The public visitation will go through 10 Friday night, with a rosary at 7. The public is also invited to Villalon’s funeral Saturday – also at the Brownsville Event Center. The service begins at 10 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Villalon lost his life at age 21 when the vehicle he was in was blown up by a roadside bomb on January 11th during what was his first combat deployment. Flags are flying at half-staff across the Valley by order of Governor Abbott acting on the request of the city of Brownsville.