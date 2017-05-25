Home TEXAS Mentally Ill Languish In Texas Jails Despite Funding Hike
Mentally Ill Languish In Texas Jails Despite Funding Hike
Mentally Ill Languish In Texas Jails Despite Funding Hike

Mentally Ill Languish In Texas Jails Despite Funding Hike

(AP) – Hundreds of mentally ill inmates are languishing for months in Texas jails because of a lack of space at the state’s psychiatric hospitals.  Though such problems aren’t unique to Texas, its inmates face among the nation’s longest waits to receive psychiatric treatment and the problem is only getting worse despite recent efforts to improve the situation.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission says the average wait for a maximum security inmate to get in-patient psychiatric treatment has nearly doubled in the past two years, to 127 days.  For inmates with intellectual disabilities and a mental illness, the average wait is more than three times as long, at 417 days.   The problem has led to lawsuits alleging that the long waits for treatment are unconstitutional.  The state has increased funding for mental health treatment in recent years, but critics say it’s not enough.

