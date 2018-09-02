Mercedes Elementary Student Found With Large Knife

A 4th-grade Mercedes school student is facing criminal charges, and school officials are reviewing their disciplinary options, after the boy was found with a 10-inch knife in his backpack.

The student was arrested off-campus at the Boys and Girls Club Wednesday afternoon after another student told the director he had seen the boy with the knife on the school bus. Police were called and the boy was placed in the custody of juvenile authorities.

School officials say no one was hurt, and they’re still trying to learn why the boy had the knife.