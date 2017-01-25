Home LOCAL Mercedes Man To Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison In Baby’s Beating Death
Mercedes Man To Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison In Baby’s Beating Death
Johnny Anthony Palomo

Life in prison, no parole – the punishment handed down against a Mercedes man who was found guilty last month of killing his girlfriend’s 11-month-old son.  Johnny Anthony Palomo was convicted of capital murder, murder, and injury to a child during his trial.

Prosecutors showed that the baby had been frequently abused before Palomo delivered a fatal blow to the boy’s head a little more than two years ago. The boy’s mother, Vanessa Flores Villa, had also been charged with murder, but eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injuring a child by omission. Villa is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

