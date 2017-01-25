Mercedes Man To Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison In Baby’s Beating Death

Life in prison, no parole – the punishment handed down against a Mercedes man who was found guilty last month of killing his girlfriend’s 11-month-old son. Johnny Anthony Palomo was convicted of capital murder, murder, and injury to a child during his trial.

Prosecutors showed that the baby had been frequently abused before Palomo delivered a fatal blow to the boy’s head a little more than two years ago. The boy’s mother, Vanessa Flores Villa, had also been charged with murder, but eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injuring a child by omission. Villa is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.