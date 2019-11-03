Mercedes Recall Petition Rejected

A group of Mercedes citizens is promising to move forward with a recall effort after its initial recall petition was rejected by the city as being “insufficient.”

In a letter to the resident spearheading the effort, the city said the petition failed to meet several requirements of state election law and the Mercedes city charter. The recall petition had more than 500 signatures but it did not contain the dates the supporters signed the petition, nor their dates of birth or voter registration numbers.

The recall effort targets Mayor Henry Hinojosa and Place 1 Commissioner Leo Villareal over attempts to censure and remove newly-elected Place 2 Commissioner Leonel Benavidez, amid complaints Benavidez had mistreated city employees. An attempt by the commission to act on Benavidez’ censure at its September 18th meeting turned chaotic and resulted in four people being arrested for resisting arrest.