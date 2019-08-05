Mercedes, Weslaco Closing In On Jail Pact

An agreement is reportedly close to being finalized in which Mercedes jail inmates would be sent to the Weslaco city jail.

Unsafe conditions in the Mercedes Police Department jail have forced the city to find a new detention facility, and it’s working out a Memorandum of Understanding with Weslaco.

According to the McAllen Monitor, the agreement would have Mercedes paying Weslaco $27 for every 12 hours that a Mercedes detainee is in the Weslaco jail. Problems with the Mercedes jail include faulty air conditioning, a persistent sewage stench, and other environmental-related problems.

The agreement would be in place until the Mercedes Police Department completes its move into the city’s larger Public Works Building, which is expected to take about six months