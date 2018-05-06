Home WORLD Merkel Ally Downplays Irritation With New US Ambassador
Merkel Ally Downplays Irritation With New US Ambassador
WORLD
0

Merkel Ally Downplays Irritation With New US Ambassador

0
0
ANGELA MERKEL
now viewing

Merkel Ally Downplays Irritation With New US Ambassador

Edinburg City Manager Richard Hinojosa, photo courtesy Edinburg Cable Network
now playing

Edinburg's City Manager Calls It Quits

school chairs classroom
now playing

Governor: Guns Should Be Removed From Troubled Kids' Homes

Judge_gavel
now playing

Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder

EMERALDS
now playing

US Sanctions Colombian Drug Trafficker And Emerald Companies

A view of the Fuego volcano as seen from the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla
now playing

Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims

DONALD TRUMP TWITTER PIC
now playing

Trump Appealing Ruling That Bars Blocking Of Twitter Critics

DONALD TRUMP PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
now playing

White House Says Eagles Abandoned Their Fans

Designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment
now playing

Officials: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apartment

SILVA HS GRAD CROSSED BORDER TO MEET HER DAD BEFORE GRADUATION
now playing

Texan Crosses Border To See Deported Dad Before Graduation

PRISON
now playing

Prison Guards Fired Amid Planted Evidence Allegations

(AP) – A leading member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is downplaying irritation with the new U.S. ambassador that has led to opposition calls for his removal, suggesting that outspoken opinions from the appointee of President Donald Trump are just something to get used to.

In less than a month as ambassador, Richard Grenell has raised the ire of many, first for tweeting that German companies should stop doing business with Iran and now for an interview saying he wants to “empower” European conservatives.

Volker Kauder, the leader in parliament of Merkel’s Union bloc, said Tuesday that conventionally an ambassador represents his country’s interests but “if the American ambassador understands his work a little differently, it’s up to him.”  He says “you have to take it how it is.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
EMERALDS

US Sanctions Colombian Drug Trafficker And Emerald Companies

jsalinas 0
A view of the Fuego volcano as seen from the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla

Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims

jsalinas 0
1528172134070

For Mexican Presidential Hopeful ‘AMLO,’ 3rd Time A Charm?

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video