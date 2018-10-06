Home NATIONAL Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7
Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7
Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7

Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7

Who’s in charge here? Photographs from the Group of Seven summit provided by the German and American governments suggest contrasting images of their leaders.

In a photo released by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands surrounded by other leaders as she peers down at President Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed and returns her gaze.

An official White House photograph from the summit shows Trump holding forth as Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan listen. It is among several photos the White House sent to news media after the German government released the Merkel photo.

