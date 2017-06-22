Home WORLD Merkel Backs Macron On Pushing For EU Values
Merkel Backs Macron On Pushing For EU Values
WORLD
Merkel Backs Macron On Pushing For EU Values

Merkel Backs Macron On Pushing For EU Values

Jared Balogun
(AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel is supporting French President Emmanuel Macron in his criticism of eastern European countries, stressing that “we are a community of values.”  Macron warned countries ahead of a European Union summit Thursday against defying Europe’s principles and values as some eastern nations challenge the bloc’s refugee-sharing plan.

Merkel told reporters in Brussels: “I think it is important that Emmanuel Macron stressed this again, because it shows France and Germany are taking entirely the same approach.”  She added that it’s important to talk to European colleagues “if there are difficulties.”  Merkel said: “This is not the day for threats. But we have to speak constantly, and I think we must be able to say so if we do not agree with certain developments.”

