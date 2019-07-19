Merkel: Britain Will “find its way” On Brexit

(AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she trusts that Britain will “find its way” on Brexit under a new prime minister, but isn’t saying whether she advocates a further delay to its exit from the European Union or a new referendum.

Merkel said at her annual summer news conference Friday in Berlin that a declaration on future relations between Britain and the EU could be refined. But she indicated no readiness to budge on the basic divorce deal that the British Parliament has rejected three times, saying “the withdrawal agreement is the withdrawal agreement.” She also defended an arrangement intended to keep an open Irish border after Brexit, which both British leadership candidates want to ditch.

Asked whether she favors another British referendum on its EU membership, Merkel said she won’t interfere. She added: “I trust very firmly that Britain will find its way. It is a proud, great nation and it will remain our partner even if Britain is no longer a member of the European Union.”