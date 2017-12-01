Home WORLD Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility
Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility
WORLD
0

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

0
0
ANGELA MERKEL SMALL GENERIC-1
now viewing

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
now playing

Chargers Moving To LA

CALIFORNIA DROUGH AND WET WEATHER
now playing

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD
now playing

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit “Cavuto” On FOX Business Network
now playing

Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Says He Has No Plans To Reverse Orders On Gays

congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas
now playing

CIA Pick Says Russian Meddling Is Aggressive Act

prison
now playing

Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

MARIJUANA
now playing

Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

(AP) – German Chancellor Merkel says Europe can only master global challenges if it is willing to “take on more responsibility in the world in the future.”  The chancellor spoke after receiving a joint honorary doctorate from the Belgian universities of Ghent and Leuven in Brussels on Thursday.

Among other things, she was cited for her defense of values that allow Europe to find unity in diversity.  Merkel said it was naive to rely on other powers to help solve the many crises in the European Union’s neighborhood, from wars to mass migration and terrorism.   She said that, “from the standpoint of some of our traditional partners – and I’m also thinking of our trans-Atlantic relations here – there is no eternal guarantee to closely work with us Europeans.”

Related posts:

  1. EU Presidency Calls For Urgent Migrant Deal With Libya
  2. Trump’s Choice To Lead Pentagon Appears Before Senators Today
Related Posts
920×920

EU Presidency Calls For Urgent Migrant Deal With Libya

Zack Cantu 0
1484218135077

US Troops Enter Poland, 1st Deployment To Russia’s Doorstep

Zack Cantu 0
royal-air-force-drone-strike

UK’s Top Law Officer Outlines Legal Basis For Drone Killings

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video