Home WORLD Merkel: Germany Standing By Iran Nuclear Treaty For Now
Merkel: Germany Standing By Iran Nuclear Treaty For Now
WORLD
0

Merkel: Germany Standing By Iran Nuclear Treaty For Now

0
0
ANGELA MERKEL
now viewing

Merkel: Germany Standing By Iran Nuclear Treaty For Now

David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP
now playing

Australian Scientist, 104, Heads To Switzerland To End Life

MEXICO
now playing

Rights Group: 11,232 Displaced In Mexico By Violence

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now playing

Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Iowa Lawmakers Approve The Most Restrictive US Abortion Law

TY COBB WHITE HOUSE LAWYER TO RETIRE
now playing

Ty Cobb, Trump's Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring

plea deal
now playing

Plea Deal Hands Strip Club Shooter 30-Year Prison Sentence

JUAREZ FIRE RECYCLING CENTER SMOKE OVER EL PASO
now playing

Fire In Mexico's Juarez Sends Thick Smoke To El Paso

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson Philadelphia
now playing

Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For $200K Program

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump May 'get involved' In Justice Dept Dispute

savanah georgia c-130 cargo plane crash
now playing

Spokesman Says At Least 5 Killed In Plane Crash

(AP) – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel says the nuclear treaty with Iran should be preserved, but urged Israel to quickly share the purported new intelligence about Tehran’s nuclear program with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Merkel says related issues can be discussed “in addition” to the nuclear accord, citing Tehran’s influence in Syria, its ballistic missile program and what happens after parts of the 2015 treaty expire.

President Donald Trump wants to nix the treaty negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama. Israel has also strongly criticized the accord and presented new intelligence this week alleging Iran concealed a nuclear weapons program.

Merkel told reporters on Wednesday that “it’s very important the information which came from Israel is made available to the IAEA very quickly so that an examination can take place there.”

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP

Australian Scientist, 104, Heads To Switzerland To End Life

jsalinas 0
MEXICO

Rights Group: 11,232 Displaced In Mexico By Violence

jsalinas 0
JUAREZ FIRE RECYCLING CENTER SMOKE OVER EL PASO

Fire In Mexico’s Juarez Sends Thick Smoke To El Paso

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video