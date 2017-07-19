Home WORLD Merkel Not Surprised By Putin-Trump Chat At G-20
Merkel Not Surprised By Putin-Trump Chat At G-20
WORLD
0

Merkel Not Surprised By Putin-Trump Chat At G-20

0
0
TRUMP PUTIN
now viewing

Merkel Not Surprised By Putin-Trump Chat At G-20

TRUMP
now playing

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

head-on collision
now playing

Head-On Collision Outside Houston Kills Brownsville Father And Son

POLICE BODY CAMS
now playing

Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras

damond-noor
now playing

Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting

texas-state-capitol-2
now playing

Texas Senate Advances Bills Keeping Agencies Operating

DRUG DEALER CALLES TO REPORT COCAINE STOLEN
now playing

Self-Described Drug Dealer Calls 911, Reports Stolen Cocaine

French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links

MINNESOTTA SHOOTING OF AUSTRALIAN PRESS CONFERENECE
now playing

Lawyer Says Officer Ambush Worry Was Reasonable

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care

TRUMP
now playing

Justices Allow Strict Enforcement Of Trump Refugee Ban

(AP) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says the point of a dinner at the Group of 20 summit was to facilitate informal contacts, and the German leader wasn’t “surprised or confused” by anything that happened.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a second, previously undisclosed conversation at the summit in Hamburg on July 7, this one at an evening dinner following a concert.

A foreign affairs columnist who says he spoke with two people who were there said attendees described the meeting as startling.  Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert wouldn’t comment Wednesday on specific conversations but said the dinner “did, exactly as hoped, produce a lively exchange” between many participants. He said “the chancellor, in any case, was not surprised or confused by anything.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse
  2. Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care
  3. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts

French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links

jsalinas 0
New-Zealand-considering-restrictions-on-laptops-other-gadgets-on-flights

Mexico Announces New Laptop, Tablet Security On US Flights

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_e64ba9b5c0f74ec693d4bab8d986d58e_12x5_992

Iraqi Officer Seeks Vengeance In Mosul, Where Killings Mount

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video