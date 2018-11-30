Home WORLD Merkel Still Plans To Meet With Putin At G20
(AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel still plans on meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina despite her delayed arrival.
Merkel’s arriving later than intended because a technical issue with her government plane forced her to change plans, but spokeswoman Martina Fietz said Friday she’ll still meet one-on-one with Putin on Saturday morning.
On Thursday, Merkel said she hoped to use the meeting to press Putin to deescalate tensions with Ukraine over the Russian seizure of three Ukrainian ships in the Sea of Azov.
Germany’s calling for the ships and sailors to be released, and is trying to help bring about a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

  1. Kremlin Surprised By Trump’s Putin Cancellation
