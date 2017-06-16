Home NATIONAL Merkel: US Must Not Link Russia Sanctions, Economy Interests
Merkel: US Must Not Link Russia Sanctions, Economy Interests
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Merkel: US Must Not Link Russia Sanctions, Economy Interests

0
0
Germany Estonia
now viewing

Merkel: US Must Not Link Russia Sanctions, Economy Interests

Jeffrey Zucker
now playing

CNN's Chief Lays Blame On Trump For Threats

Bonobos
now playing

Walmart To Acquire Online Men's Clothing Retailer Bonobos

0218starts
now playing

US Housing Starts Drop For 3rd Straight Month

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Lashes Out At 'Bad,' 'Conflicted' Russia Investigators

Cuban and American flags
now playing

Trump To Announce Plan To Stop Cash Flow To Cuban Military

afghanarmyfriendlyfire
now playing

About 4,000 More US Troops To Go To Afghanistan

1060×600-0ef1ed6cd8cd5f3f57b5a69d4a42ed44
now playing

U.S Official Can't Confirm al-Baghdadi Killing

trump_clinton_getty
now playing

Trump Hits Clinton In New Tweets

VIRGINIA SHOOTING
now playing

Source: Guns In Va. Shooting Bought Legally

capitol hill
now playing

Diverse Valley Delegation Wraps Up First-Ever Trip To Capitol Hill

(AP) – Angela Merkel’s spokesman says the German chancellor believes it would be wrong for the United States to link sanctions against Russia with efforts to promote American economic interests.

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election campaign and its aggression in Syria and Ukraine. The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives.

Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on Thursday sharply criticized a provision that could see the sanctions affect European businesses involved in importing Russian natural gas. It explicitly cites the need to promote U.S. energy exports.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that the chancellor shares Gabriel’s concerns and called the Senate decision “outlandish, to put it carefully.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Lashes Out At ‘Bad,’ ‘Conflicted’ Russia Investigators
Related Posts
Jeffrey Zucker

CNN’s Chief Lays Blame On Trump For Threats

Roxanne Garcia 0
Bonobos

Walmart To Acquire Online Men’s Clothing Retailer Bonobos

Roxanne Garcia 0
0218starts

US Housing Starts Drop For 3rd Straight Month

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video