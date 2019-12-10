Merriam-Webster Declares ‘They’ Its 2019 Word Of The Year

The word "they" is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New York. The language mavens at Merriam-Webster have declared the personal pronoun their word of the year based on a 313 percent increase in look-ups on the company's search site, Merriam-Webster.com, this year when compared with 2018. Merriam-Webster recently added a new definition to its online dictionary to reflect use of "they" as relating to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)