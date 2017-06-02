Home NATIONAL Meteor Over Lake Michigan Lights Up Sky In Several States; Watch Video
Meteor Over Lake Michigan Lights Up Sky In Several States; Watch Video
Meteor Over Lake Michigan Lights Up Sky In Several States; Watch Video

METEOR OVER LAKE MICHIGANE 02-06-17
Meteor Over Lake Michigan Lights Up Sky In Several States; Watch Video

(AP) – A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky Monday morning across several states in the Midwest.  Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service’s office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.  Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it’s not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.

Click here to watch video

