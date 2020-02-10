Meth-Laced Lollipops Stopped At Border

Drug smugglers are known for finding unique ways to sneak their stash across the border – and CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge came across one of those ways this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, officers spotted a man on a passenger bus carrying bags of lollipops. But a closer look showed small crystal-like pieces within the candy. Officers took the bags to be weighed, and then tested, and the tests came back showing 23 pounds worth of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Emmanual Sanchez, whose hometown was not disclosed, remains in federal custody charged with importing and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.