Methodist Healthcare Sends Comfort Dogs To El Paso

(San Antonio, TX) — Several Emergency Services Facility dogs from San Antonio are in El Paso to comfort victims and first responders after Saturday’s shooting.

The three dogs, named Chanel, Lady and Rudy, make daily rounds at Methodist Healthcare San Antonio hospitals to provide comfort to patients. The dogs and their handlers will be in El Paso for several days, visiting hospitals and police and fire stations. Service Dogs, Inc., provides them free of charge.

Photo courtesy of KSAT-12 News