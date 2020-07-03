Mexican Army Kills 12 Gunmen In City Along Texas Border

(AP) — Mexican army soldiers say they came under fire from drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo and returned fire, killing 12 gunmen. The Defense Department said three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire, but no troops were hurt. The gunmen are believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel. The department said one of the attackers burned-out pickups was left at the scene, and eight assault rifles and two .50-caliber sniper rifles were also found. Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.