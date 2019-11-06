TRENDINGWORLD

Mexican Army Says Gunmen May Have Mistaken SUVs

Chihuahua state police officers man a checkpoint in Janos, Chihuahua state, northern Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

(AP) – Mexican officials say gunmen who killed nine U.S. citizens – three women and six children – may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for those of a rival drug gang.

Gen. Hector Mendoza, Mexico’s army chief of staff, said Wednesday that the attackers let some surviving children go, indicating that “it was not a targeted attack.”  Mendoza said the ambush consisted of two attacks, two hours apart at two places along the road. He said at 9 a.m. a Chevy Tahoe was hit by bullets and exploded in flames, and at 11 a.m., two Suburbans – one carrying the mother and her baby – were hit by gunfire.  The Americans were all living in northern Mexico.

The Juarez drug cartel and its armed wing, known as “La Linea,” or “The Line,” are fighting a vicious turf war against a faction of the Sinaloa cartel known as the “Salazar.”

