Mexican Asylum Seekers Could Be Sent To Wait In Guatemala

The Trump administration’s asylum seeking policy may send some Mexican petitioners to wait in Guatemala. So says a Buzzfeed article headline in response to which acting Homeland Security chief Ken Cuccinelli tweeted a link Monday saying, “the headline is true.” Cuccinelli didn’t go into further detail but the policy which dates from late last year calls for asylum petitioners to submit asylum requests at a U.S. Consulate in a third party country.

So far, the policy only has been applied to asylum seekers who mainly hail from Central American countries and who are made to remain in Mexico for a U.S. immigration court hearing date.