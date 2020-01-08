LOCAL

Mexican Asylum Seekers Could Be Sent To Wait In Guatemala

By 82 views
0

The Trump administration’s asylum seeking policy may send some Mexican petitioners to wait in Guatemala. So says a Buzzfeed article headline in response to which acting Homeland Security chief Ken Cuccinelli tweeted a link Monday saying, “the headline is true.” Cuccinelli didn’t go into further detail but the policy which dates from late last year calls for asylum petitioners to submit asylum requests at a U.S. Consulate in a third party country.

So far, the policy only has been applied to asylum seekers who mainly hail from Central American countries and who are made to remain in Mexico for a U.S. immigration court hearing date.

Public Utility Impersonators Hitting Up Rio Grande Valley

Previous article

Police Arrest San Benito Coach For A Second Time

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL