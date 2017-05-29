Home WORLD Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes
Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes
WORLD
0

Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes

0
0
MEXICO VIGILANTES
now viewing

Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes

aerial+drone
now playing

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

TEST SCHOOL EXAM
now playing

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision

Rep. Matt Rinaldi
now playing

Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense

CONFEDERATE FLAG
now playing

Old South Monument Backers Embrace "Confederate Catechism"

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Accused Shooter Faces Capital Murder Charge

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas' Immigration Crackdown

Congress Russia Sanctions
now playing

Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris

sexual assault
now playing

Edinburg Teacher Jailed On Sex Assault Charge Involving Student

(AP) – The Guerrero state government in southern Mexico says it sympathizes with a group of vigilantes who set up an armed highway checkpoint on a road leading to the resort of Acapulco.

The state security spokesman said in a statement Monday that authorities are ready to talk to the vigilantes about their concerns. Spokesman Roberto Alvarez said that while the vigilantes have no legal basis for acting, the government would discuss their security concerns.  The area in the state’s mountains has been beset by drug gangs that buy local opium production and have tried to extort money from mining operations.

About 100 men, many armed with hunting rifles, set up a roadblock and checkpoint on the highway Sunday.  Guerrero has seen other community police and vigilante groups arise in the past.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Congress Russia Sanctions

Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris

jsalinas 0
Britain concert blast

Manchester Police Arrest Man, 25, In Bomb Probe

Fred Cruz 0
Maria de Jesus Patricio

Mexico Indians Select 1st Female Indian President Candidate

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video