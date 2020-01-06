Mexican Authorities Search For Killers Of American Teen

Security forces in the state of Tamaulipas are searching for the gunmen who attacked an American family and killed a 13-year-old boy. It happened Saturday night in Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, across from Falcon Heights.

The family from Oklahoma was traveling in two SUV’s, driving back from Monterrey after visiting relatives for the holidays, and were planning to cross the border at the Roma Port of Entry. But while driving through Guerrero, another SUV suddenly showed up, cut the family off, and gunmen inside opened fire. A 13-year-old boy was killed. Three adults and an 11-year-old boy were wounded. They are said to be in stable condition at a hospital in Nuevo Leon.

Photos from the scene show the attacking vehicle belonged to a Zetas splinter group known as the Cartel Del Noreste. The area of the attack has been a territorial battleground between the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel.