Mexican Chamber Of Deputies Candidate Slain In Border City
Mexican Chamber Of Deputies Candidate Slain In Border City

Mexican Chamber Of Deputies Candidate Slain In Border City

(AP) – Officials in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila have confirmed the killing of a candidate for Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies.

A video circulated in local media shows a man approach ruling party candidate Fernando Puron at the end of an electoral debate Friday in the border city of Piedras Negras.

Coahuila Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme did not comment on the video, but lamented the killing in a statement.

“He transformed his city, Piedras Negras, and distinguished himself by his fierce fight against crime during his tenure as mayor. He was also a fundamental factor in recuperating peace in Coahuila,” he said.

Puron had served as mayor of Piedras Negras, which has been hard-hit by organized crime.

More than 20 candidates have been killed ahead of the July 1 elections.

