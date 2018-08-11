Home TEXAS Mexican Drug Cartel Trafficker Gets Life Term In US Prison
(AP) – Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man convicted of drug-related counts as leader of the Zetas cartel in Mexico has been sentenced to life in a U.S. prison.

Juan Francisco “Kiko” Trevino Chavez was sentenced Thursday in Waco. Trevino, who’s the nephew of two previous cartel bosses, was convicted in July of seven conspiracy, weapons and trafficking-related counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering.   He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms, plus 20 years. Trevino must also pay $4 million in fines and judgments.

Prosecutors say Trevino, who’s been jailed since his 2016 arrest near Houston, helped smuggle hundreds of tons of cocaine and marijuana through South Texas.   A judge in Del Rio, along the border, had the trial moved more than 300 miles away to Waco, in Central Texas.

