Home NATIONAL Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ To Be In US Court, In Person
Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ To Be In US Court, In Person
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ To Be In US Court, In Person

0
0
EL CHAPO IN NEW YORK
now viewing

Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ To Be In US Court, In Person

NSA MICHAEL FYNN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR
now playing

National Security Adviser Puts Iran 'on notice'

Jail+Cell16
now playing

Fake Nurse Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

SAN ANTONIO FOG RELATED WRECKS 02-01-17
now playing

More Than 20 Vehicles In Fog-Related Wrecks Near San Antonio

bank robbery bank vault
now playing

Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft

JOHN STEWART DRESSES AS TRUMP
now playing

Jon Stewart Dresses As Trump, Criticizes 'vindictive chaos'

MEXICO
now playing

Mexico's Remittances Reach Almost $27 Billion

DAKOTA PIPLINE NORTH DAKOTA PIPLINE
now playing

Army Begins Review Of Dakota Access Easement

THE VATICAN
now playing

Vatican Expands Criticism Of Trump's Travel Ban

Syrian Man Turned Back In Philadelphia In Shock

Former CIA Director David Petraeus
now playing

Petraeus Says Trump Order Is Blocking Iraqi General From US

(AP) – Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is to be in federal court in person Friday in New York.  A judge ruled last week that Guzman would appear in court by video rather than have marshals escort him to and from a high-security Manhattan jail cell. But his lawyers asked the judge to reconsider. A new order was issued Wednesday.

Prosecutors describe Guzman as the overseer of a three-decade campaign of smuggling, brutality and corruption that fueled an epidemic of cocaine abuse and related violence in the U.S. in the 1980s and ’90s. The defense says it hasn’t seen any evidence of illegal acts.  To get Mexico to hand him over to the U.S., prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. They’re demanding he forfeit $14 billion in assets.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Trump’s Choice For Supreme Court Is Judge Neil Gorsuch
  2. Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
  3. Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
  4. Schumer Says Gorsuch Isn’t In Mainstream
Related Posts
NSA MICHAEL FYNN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

National Security Adviser Puts Iran ‘on notice’

jsalinas 0
SAN ANTONIO FOG RELATED WRECKS 02-01-17

More Than 20 Vehicles In Fog-Related Wrecks Near San Antonio

jsalinas 0
bank robbery bank vault

Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video