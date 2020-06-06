Mexican Families Struggle To Send Virus Victims Back Home

In this Thursday, June 4, 2020, photo, Francisco Flores, left, poses for a portrait with his wife Livia Herrera in New York. When his brother Crescencio Flores died of coronavirus in New York, his parents back in Mexico asked for one thing: that their son be sent home for burial. So far, his efforts have been in vain. “I am trying to do this because my parents, 85 and 87 years old, live there," Francisco Flores said. “They are rooted in their customs. They want a Christian burial for the remains of their son.” (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)