Mexican Government Denies Tamaulipas Police Vehicles Crossed Into Cameron County

(Los Indios, TX) — The Mexican government denies Tamaulipas Police vehicles crossed the border into Los Indios. Video recorded earlier this week at Brady’s duty free store in Los Indios near the International Bridge shows the two Tamaulipas marked police vehicles driving by the store.

Mexico issued a statement saying officials reviewed the video and have concluded the vehicles weren’t in the United States.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says police from Mexico are not allowed to conduct official business across the border nor can any U.S. law enforcement do the same on the Mexican side.

