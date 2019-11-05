Mexican Leader, Trump Talk On Slaying Of 9

This combination of frames from Nov. 4, 2019, video by Kenny Miller and posted on the Twitter account of Alex LeBaron shows two views of a burned-out vehicle that was being used by some members of the LeBaron family as they were driving in a convoy near the Sonora-Chihuahua border in Mexico. Mexican authorities say drug cartel gunmen ambushed multiple vehicles, including this one, slaughtering several women and children. (Kenny Miller/Courtesy of Alex LeBaron via AP)

(AP) – Mexico’s foreign secretary says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has phoned U.S. President Donald Trump to express condolences at the slaying of nine members of a religious community in northern Mexico, saying they were citizens of both nations.

Marcelo Ebrard says the Mexican leader expressed “thanks for the offer of help, if Mexico needs some sort of help.” And he said Trump “reiterated confidence” in Mexican authorities “to apply justice.” The comments were carried in a video on the Reporte Indigo news website.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted an offer to help Mexico “wage WAR” against drug cartels suspect of committing the killing in a mountainous part of northern Mexico. López Obrador expressed thanks to Trump during a later news conference, but demurred at Trump’s offer, saying “The worst thing you can have is war.”