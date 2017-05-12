Home TEXAS Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3
Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3
TEXAS
Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3

RIO GRANDE RIVER
Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3

(AP) – Federal authorities say a Mexican national has pleaded guilty to charges that he was attempting to lead a group of people across the Texas border when three died after being swept away by rushing waters.

Twenty-five-year-old Omar Gonzalez-Herrera of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, pleaded guilty Monday in Laredo, Texas, to a count of transporting immigrants resulting in death.

Authorities say he was to be paid $1,500 to help 14 people cross illegally into Texas near Laredo.  U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered the group Aug. 2 after following footprints near the Rio Grande River.  They learned that three people were carried away by the current, including a 5-year-old boy.Gonzalez-Herrera aces up to life in prison when he’s later sentenced.

