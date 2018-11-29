Mexican Man Who Used U.S. Soldiers In Human Smuggling Scheme Going To Prison

A Brownsville federal judge has sentenced a Mexican national to 20 months in prison for using Army soldiers to smuggle undocumented immigrants through the Rio Grande Valley. The punishment against Victoriano Zamora-Jasso follows his guilty plea in January to conspiring to harbor and transport undocumented immigrants.

Investigators say Zamora-Jasso was paying soldiers from Fort Hood $1,200-an-immigrant to sneak immigrants past the Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita. The soldiers would get through by hiding immigrants under their military gear and showing their Army identification. Four soldiers were convicted in the scheme. They were hit with sentences ranging from 20 months in prison to probation.