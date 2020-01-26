Mexican March For Peace Swarmed By Angry Protesters

Members of the LeBaron family carry a Mexican flag painted with fake blood during a march against violence called "Walk for Peace," on the highway between Tres Marias and Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Activist and poet Javier Sicilia, accompanied by more than a hundred members of the LeBaron family, is leading his second march against violence in Mexico, with the group gathering supporters as it makes its way toward Mexico's National Palace. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(AP) – A four-day pilgrimage by family members of murdered or missing Mexicans has culminated in a tense confrontation in the capital’s main square as supporters of Mexico’s president hurled insults at the families – including dozens of Mormons with dual U.S.-citizenship.

Fervent followers of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador swarmed the Caravan for Truth, Justice and Peace as it neared the National Palace on Sunday with the intention of leaving a letter for the president. They accused the victims’ families of being provocateurs or having been paid off by the president’s political opponents. There were nearly 35,000 homicides in 2019 – a record high for the country.