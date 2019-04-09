NATIONAL

Mexican National Murder Suspect Found Hanged

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Pablo Serrano-Vitorino. Serrano-Vitorino, a Mexican national accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 is dead after being found unresponsive in his St. Louis jail cell. Serrano-Vitorino's death was reported Tuesday, April 9, 2019 by the Montgomery County, Missouri, Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's department says Serrano-Vitorino was found unresponsive and alone in his cell at 2:02 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. (Montgomery County Jail via AP, File)

(AP) – A Mexican national accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 is dead after being found hanging from a light fixture in his St. Louis jail cell.  Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was alone in his cell when he was found at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Serrano-Vitorino had hanged himself and left a note written in Spanish. A spokesman for the city confirmed the death but declined further comment.

Serrano-Vitorino used a safety razor to try and kill himself in his Montgomery County, Missouri, jail cell soon after his arrest in March 2016.  Serrano-Vitorino was accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on the night of March 7, 2016. He was arrested a day later in Montgomery County, Missouri, where he was accused of killing Randy Nordman of New Florence.  Serrano-Vitorino was in the U.S. illegally. He was being held in St. Louis awaiting trial in the Missouri case on a change of venue.

