TEXAS

Mexican Officials Pick Up 21 Lost Migrants South Of Texas

(AP) — Mexican immigration authorities say 21 migrants have been rescued in the northeastern state of Coahuila after wandering near the U.S. border for seven days.
The National Migration Institute said Saturday that its assistance unit, Grupo Beta, received a call for help after the migrants were abandoned by a guide.
It said the all-male group was located by officials near the city of Piedras Negras, which lies about 6 kilometers (4 miles) south of Eagle Pass, Texas.
The migrants, among whom was a minor, are all in good health.

