Mexican Officials Say Man Committed Suicide On Pharr-Reynosa Bridge

A man who died on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge killed himself. Reuters is reporting the man, who was a Mexican asylum-seeker, slit his throat after being denied entry into the U.S late Wednesday afternoon.

Reuters says a Mexican security official shared a video showing the man approaching U.S. officers at the international dividing line, then drawing a knife and raising his hand to his neck. The man’s name hasn’t been released but he reportedly was in his 30’s.