(Nayarit, Mexico) — Police in Mexico say officers found more than two dozen peoples’ remains buried in three pits. Yesterday, Mexico City newspaper “El Universal” reported so far, the remains of 33 people have been found inside the crude holes in the ground. The remains were buried on a sugar cane plantation near the town of Xalisco in the state of Nayarit on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Investigators are attributing the deaths to rival drug gang violence.