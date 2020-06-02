Mexican President Defies Leftist Label In Virus Response

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves a starting flag during a ceremony in Lazaro Cardenas, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Monday, June 1, 2020. Amid a pandemic and the remnants of a tropical storm, President Lopez Obrador kicked off Mexico's return to a "new normal" Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restrictions. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz)

(AP) – When Andrés Manuel López Obrador won Mexico’s presidency after years of agitating for change, many expected a transformative leader who would take the country to the left even as much of Latin America moved right. Instead, López Obrador is leading like a conservative in many ways _ cutting social spending, investing heavily in fossil fuel development and helping the U.S. crack down on the northbound flow of migrants. As coronavirus spreads through Mexico, the president known as AMLO has rejected widespread shutdowns and pressed to keep the economy going. He’s used the pandemic to justify weakening environmental protections, and pushed for oil-centered infrastructure projects.