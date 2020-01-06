Mexican President To Meet With American Family Whose Relatives Were Killed In November

This combination of frames from Nov. 4, 2019, video by Kenny Miller and posted on the Twitter account of Alex LeBaron shows two views of a burned-out vehicle that was being used by some members of the LeBaron family as they were driving in a convoy near the Sonora-Chihuahua border in Mexico. (Kenny Miller/Courtesy of Alex LeBaron via AP)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to travel north to Chihuahua and Sonora to meet family members whose relatives with dual citizenship were killed there in November.

Lopez Obrador also known by his initials AMLO will travel to the Chihuahuan city of Nuevo Casas Grandes this Friday to meet the LeBaron family representatives. Nine-members of the family were killed by drug cartel members on November 4th in the nearby Sonoran town of Bavispe where AMLO will also visit.

In a video released last week, AMLO said he will also be making stops in Ciudad Juarez, Agua Prieta and Nogales during his visit to the north.