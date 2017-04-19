Home NATIONAL Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported
Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported
Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported

Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported

(AP) – A Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children living in southwest Ohio has been returned to Mexico.

Attorney Kathleen Kersh of Advocates for Basic Legal Equality says they are “disappointed and outraged” about the Wednesday deportation of Maribel Trujillo Diaz.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement says courts have “uniformly held” that she had no legal basis to remain in the U.S. Immigration officials say she entered the country illegally in 2002.

Diaz had been moved to an immigration detention center near Jena, Louisiana, after a federal appeals court on April 11 dismissed her bid for an emergency order. Religious leaders and community supporters had called for her to be reunited with her family in Butler County.

The administration of Republican President Donald Trump has pledged stepped-up immigration enforcement.

