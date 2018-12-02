Home WORLD Mexico: 2 Missing Police Probably Held By Drug Cartel
(AP) — A chilling video apparently shows two kneeling, bound Mexican intelligence agents confessing supposed rights violations while surrounded by five masked gunmen pointing machine pistols and assault rifles at them.

A federal official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Monday the two men in the video are apparently two agents of the federal Attorney General’s Office who went missing Feb. 5 in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

The gunmen bear no identifying marks on their clothes, but Nayarit is dominated by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.  One of the two reads from an apparently prepared script in which he claims agents and military personnel committed rapes, torture and theft.  It was unclear what rank the two had, but they were apparently undercover intelligence agents.

