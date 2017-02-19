Home WORLD Mexico: 5 Dead Bodies Dumped Along Highway In Veracruz State
Mexico: 5 Dead Bodies Dumped Along Highway In Veracruz State
Mexico: 5 Dead Bodies Dumped Along Highway In Veracruz State

(AP) — Mexican authorities say the dead bodies of five men were dumped along a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The state prosecutor’s office says in a statement that the corpses were found Sunday next to the road between La Tinaja and Cosoleacaque.

Prosecutors say the victims were shot in the head. Photos from local media showed the bodies in low grass alongside a strip of asphalt, and at least one victim’s hands appeared to be tied. Veracruz has been a hotspot of drug gang violence in recent years. According to Mexican government statistics released this month, homicides more than doubled in the state from 2015 to 2016.

